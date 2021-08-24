Miffed Anand Singh finally takes charge 18 days after taking oath in K'taka

Singh after taking oath as a cabinet minister, had made his unhappiness clear after being allotted the Tourism portfolio. He tried to pressurise the government by vacating his office in the newly formed Vijayanagar district.

Bengaluru, Aug 24 (IANS) Anand Singh, the Minister for Tourism, who had raised the flag of rebellion expressing his unhappiness over allocation of cabinet portfolio, has finally taken charge of the allotted cabinet portfolio on Tuesday.

Later, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had to convince him for hours to hoist the Indian flag on Independence Day. Also, Anand Singh distanced himself by not assuming charge and he didn't turn up to welcome Bommai when he visited Bellary. Further sources close to him had said that he would tender resignation.

However, pulling curtains down on all rumours, Anand Singh met Bommai and state party President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday. He assumed charge after holding discussions with them at his office in Vikasa Soudha.

"While talking to CM Bommai, I have reiterated my demands. He has assured me that they will be fulfilled in consultation with top leaders. I will commence work as per the wishes of Bommai and Nalin Kumar Katil. They have asked me to begin work first," Anand Singh stated.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok said that the confusion has ended. Anand Singh has started work, he will devote 24 hours to make up for those 18 days. He has not placed any conditions. Chief Minister Bommai is visiting New Delhi on Wednesday. All matters will be discussed with party high command, he said.

