  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. MiG-21 fighter jet crashes at military parade in Libya, pilot dead

MiG-21 fighter jet crashes at military parade in Libya, pilot dead

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, May 30th, 2021, 06:25:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Tripoli [Libya], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Libyan Air Force crashed on Saturday during a military parade in Benghazi, the second-most populous city in the country, killing the pilot, a military source told Sputnik.

"A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed during a military parade of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Benghazi, pilot Jamal ibn Amer was killed," the source said.
Later, the crash was confirmed by LNA spokesman Khalifa al-Obeidi who expressed grief over the death of Jamal ibn Amer via Facebook.
On Friday, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said that the planned parade at a military base of Benin in Benghazi would be the largest military parade in the history of Libya. (ANI/Sputnik)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features