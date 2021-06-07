Migrant workers return to Delhi as unlocking process begins

Hundreds of migrant workers were seen walking out from the city's various Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) as well as railway stations as their workplaces started functioning from Monday.

A few were seen with their families while majority of the migrant workers returned to the city alone as they were not sure if the services will fully resume soon.

After over 1.5-month lockdown, the unlocking process began with the markets directed to reopen on odd-even basis between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Delhi Metro services also opened for public with 50 per cent capacity, among other relaxations.

Talking to IANS, Amrit Pal, a factory worker belonging to Bihar's Saran district, said the situation seems to be better in coming days so he along with more than 15 other people from his village returned to Delhi as the contractor called them to come back and join the work.

Hriday Kushwaha, a resident of Bijnor, who was coming out of Anand Vihar railway station, said: "As Covid-19 cases have reduced, we hope the Delhi government will lift the restrictions completely. We are hopeful of getting back our jobs again."

Resident of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Chhotu Paswan, who runs a tea stall in east Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, said he is now hopeful that his business will run as like before the lockdown in Delhi.

"I returned alone leaving my family there in the village because it will take some time to settle the business."

Bhushan Mistry, who is a part time plumber and a contractor of labourers who work on construction sites, expressed hope of opening of normal life and other works with the opening of Delhi from Monday.

"As works on different sectors will start one by one with the opening of the city, several labourers working with me here in northwest Delhi's various places returned back today and many will be coming very soon," Mistry said.

Thousands of workers went back to their villages weeks before the Delhi government in the third week of April this year announced lockdown for a week as the city grapples with the massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal then said Delhi's health system was strained with the daily 25,000 cases that the city was witnessing. The Delhi government had earlier announced a weekend curfew.

With the opening of Delhi, roads and markets that remained deserted for over one-and-a-half months witnessed lively again with people again seen outside following the Covid-19 norms.

