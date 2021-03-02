Miguel Cardona confirmed as US Education Secy

Washington, March 2 (IANS) The US Senate has voted to confirm Miguel Cardona, a former public school teacher, as the country's new Secretary of Education.

On Monday, Cordona was confirmed after a 64-33 vote, reports Xinhua news agency.

At his confirmation hearing last month, Cardona pledged to provide clear reopening guidance based on science, suggesting plans like increased surveillance coronavirus testing for educators as well as giving them priority to receive the vaccine.