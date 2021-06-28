Mild earthquake felt in Uttarakhand

The earthquake occurred at 12.18 p.m. at a depth of 10 km from the surface at latitude 30.084 and longitude 80.26, said the NSC.

Dehradun, June 28 (IANS) An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck parts of Uttarakhand on Monday afternoon. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has traced the epicentre 55 km north of Pithoragarh district.

Initially there was no report of any casualty or loss of property after the earthquake.

Similar earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale originated 44 km north-northwest of Joshimath in Uttarkhand's Chamoli district on May 24 this year and the tremors were felt in parts of the state's Dehradun, Pauri and Garhwal districts.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck at a depth of 16.1 km near Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on February 6, 2017.

--IANS

rak/dpb