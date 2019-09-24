Mild tremors felt in north India

According to the Indian Meteorogical Department, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richeter scale stuck on the India-Pakistan border near Kashmir at 4.31 p.m.

The tremors that lasted for few seconds was felt across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Kashmir, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and in Uttarkhand triggering panic among the people.

"Tremors of earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale were felt for some seconds at 4.31 p.m.," Shimla's Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

As of now, there was no information of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.