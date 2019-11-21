Militant aide involved in arson held in Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 21 (IANS) Awantipora Police on Thursday arrested a man who is allegedly an associate of a terrorist. He used to threaten and intimidate locals in Tral area, the police said.

Asif Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Larow Jageer area in Tral, was involved in publishing and circulating threatening posters in the area, the police said.

The police investigation also revealed that he is associated with the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was in touch with terrorists. Besides, he was also involved in arson and vandalism in the area.

The accused was also wanted in similar cases by the police. zaffar/rs