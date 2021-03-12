Militant held in J&K's Doda, weapons seized

Jammu, March 12 (IANS) A militant was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday and a quantity of arms and ammunition seized from him, officials said.

Police said a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by a joint team of the army, police and the CRPF in Bikheryan village of Doda, and the militant, identified as Firdous Ahmad, apprehended when searches were conducted on the house of his father Ghulam Ahmad Natnoo.