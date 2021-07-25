Militant killed in Kashmir gunfight had exfiltrated via Wagah border: Police

Srinagar, July 25 (IANS) One of the three militants killed in gunfight with the security forces in J&K's Bandipora district had exfiltrated to Pakistan via Wagah border in 2018, police said on Sunday.

The militant was killed on Saturday.

"A resident of Bandipora, Sariq Baba had exfiltrated via Wagah border in 2018 and had infiltrated recently through the LoC", Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) told reporters.