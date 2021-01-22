Militants attack police party in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 22 (IANS) Militants attacked a police party on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district as the authorities said except for minor injuries to one cop, others escaped unhurt.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a vehicle of J&K police special operations group (SOG) at Dad Peth in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, 15km from the main town.