Militants blow up bridge in Afghanistan

Kabul, July 2 (IANS) Armed insurgents blew up a bridge in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province, disconnecting the provincial capital Sharan to several other districts, a government spokesman said.

"The bridge was built with millions of dollars few years ago and linked Sharan city to 11 districts onward to Pakistan was dynamited early today (Thursday) and caused big problems for the people," the spokesman told Xinhua news agency.