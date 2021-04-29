'Militants involved in creating volatile situation in B'desh'



He said intelligence agencies are trying to identify the financers of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.

"Everything, from where the money is coming from to how much is going into whose account," he told IANS on Wednesday afternoon.

"Intelligence agencies are working to identify those who provide financial support to Hefazat. We have already learned some information about them, but we don't want to disclose that now. We will inform everyone once the investigation is over," the Home Minister said.