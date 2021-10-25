Military forces place Sudanese PM under house arrest

"Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, in a message from his house arrest, asks Sudanese to hold on to peace and occupy streets to defend their revolution," the Ministry said on its Facebook account.

Khartoum, Oct 25 (IANS) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council's civilian component and several other ministers have been placed under house arrest by the joint military forces, the Ministry of Information and Communications said on Monday.

"Internet service cut off mobile phone networks, and bridges closed by military forces," it said.

"The joint military forces storm the radio and television headquarters in Omdurman, and detain a number of employees."

Since October 16, a group defecting from the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance (FFC) has staged an open sit-in in front of the presidential palace, demanding the dissolution of the government.

The FFC, which represents the civilian component in the ruling coalition, rejects the dissolution of the government and accuses the defectors of attempting to jeopardise the democratic transition and support the military to turn against the revolution.

Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on September 21, the differences between the military and civilian partners in Sudan's transitional government have continued to escalate.

Sudan is ruled by a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government of military and civilian elements, established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government.

Sudan's Sovereign Council is currently chaired by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the constitutional document stipulates that the presidency of the council will be transferred to civilians by November.

--IANS

ksk/