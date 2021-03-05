Military innovators to showcase defence hardware to PM Modi at top commanders' meet

By Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Advanced bulletproof jackets capable of stopping sniper bullets, microcopters and powerful electronic jammers are a few of the innovations done by the in-house innovators of the three defence forces which would be showcased to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Combined Commanders' conference at Kevadia in Gujarat on Saturday.



The Combined Commanders' Conference is being held in Kevadia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs being the main participants.

"The in-house innovators of the three services have been called to showcase the products developed by them to the Prime Minister to show the work being done by the forces to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector," government sources told ANI.

The products include bullet-proof jackets, microcopters and strong electronic jammers and remotely operated vessels which have been fully developed and designed by in house officers along with chosen start-up firms, they said.

At the suggestion of the Prime Minister's Office, jawans have also been included in the elite conference.

Both serving Param Vir Chakra awardees including Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Kumar are also present in Kevadia.

The Combined Commanders' Conference till now involved only Commander-in-Chief rank officers who, along with their respective Services chiefs, would be addressed by the Prime Minister and given directives on dealing with the security challenges perceived by the government.

After PM Modi's first address in 2014 at the South Block, the conference has been held on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Jodhpur air-base.

This time, it is being held in the Kevadia town of Gujarat in front of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's Statue of Unity where the top brass of the military would be staying in tents for the duration of the conference. (ANI)