Milk prices hiked in Odisha

The change will be reflected across all range of packaged milk, which will come into effect from Friday, said a statement.

The consumers will now have to pay Rs 38 per litre for toned milk, while premium or gold premium milk will cost Rs 44 per litre. The rate of the toned milk variant was Rs 34 earlier while premium milk was priced at Rs 40.

The decision to hike the packaged milk price was taken as the Omfed decided to increase the dairy farmers' produce price by Rs 3 per litre.

Omfed, which has majority stakes in the state's milk market, said that profits generated from the higher-margin would go directly to the milk farmers.

With the hike, the commission of the milk retailers has also been increased by Rs 0.25.