Milk van, mini truck collision kills 5 in Andhra

Nellore, March 23 (IANS) A mini truck carrying labourers was hit by a speeding milk van in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district early Tuesday leading to the death of five people and injuring four others.

One of the injured in the Duvvuru area accident is reported to be serious.

The mini truck was heading to Vidavaluru from Duvvuru, carrying labourers for fishing and the accident occurred when they were getting onboard.