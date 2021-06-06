'Mind' app in watchOS 8 to offer mental health help

Found by developer Khaos Tian and posted to Twitter, an image showing an App Store profile lists several bundle identifiers, largely associated with watchOS 8.

San Francisco, June 6 (IANS) With an aim to offer mental health support, Apple is likely to introduce a "Mind" app during its WWDC keynote address.

Among the list are some items that may hint at what could be arriving on the Apple Watch very soon, AppleInsider reported on Saturday.

The key finding in the list is "com.apple.Mind," which is a new addition as there are no apps from Apple bearing the title.

It is plausible that Mind could be a new app included within watchOS 8, which could provide some form of mental health-related functionality, the report said.

Many other items listed in the image include "NanoTips" and "NanoContacts," which could point to Apple Watch variants of the existing iPhone apps.

This may be part of a continued push to make the Apple Watch less reliant on the iPhone and iOS apps handling and managing data on its behalf.

Apple is holding its keynote address of WWDC 2021 on June 7 and is expected to announce a variety of new features it will be bringing in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS 12.

While Apple's announcements are usually very secretive, it appears the Cupertino tech giant may have accidentally let some secrets slip early.

