'Mindless' scrolling on your phone getting in the way of sleep?

Around 56 per cent of the respondents admitted that "work for home" which includes the household chores could be delaying their sleep time while 80 per cent of the respondents said they do not sleep on time due to mindless scrolling on smart phones. The ideal sleep time would be around 10 p.m.

A study conducted by Godrej Interio across 1,000 Indians living across the metros found that seven out of every ten respondents cites 'binge watching' as an excuse to not sleep on time.

Commenting on the findings, Anil Mathur, COO, Interio Division, said,"We at Godrej Interio are committed towards health of the nation and 'Sleep at 10' is an initiative which promotes right sleeping habits which is beneficial for overall health and productivity. The study was conducted to emphasise on how health is becoming more important and how sleeping on time is quintessential to leading a healthy life."

According to the sleep data, collected by the survey 20 per cent respondents indulge in mindless texting on smart phones. Similarly, 29 per cent cites 'pajama partying' as an excuse to not sleep on time. Also, 44 per cent respondent's mentions "work from home" which includes the official work as the primary reason to not sleep on time.

