Mindulle Typhoon: 14 people injured in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], October 2 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 14 people have been injured as a result of the Mindulle Typhoon that hit Japan, media reported on Saturday.



The typhoon left 10 people injured in the prefecture of Kanagawa and four more in the prefecture of Ibaraki, according to the NHK broadcaster.

Mindulle damaged and flooded multiple houses and swept off roofs.

The typhoon is currently moving along the country's northeastern coast. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 970 hectopascals, and the wind speed is 35 meters per second (78 miles per hour), with gusts up to 50 meters per second. (ANI/Sputnik)

