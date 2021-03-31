Mini truck runs over footpath dwellers, 2 die

The incident took place around 6.30 a.m. at the Nigambodh Ghat area near the Kashmere Gate, when a truck coming from the Shastri Park side, first hit a scooty and later ploughed down the footpath.

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Two people were killed while two others injured early Wednesday after a truck hit a scooty and later ran over a bunch of footpath dwellers in north Delhi, police said.

The scooty rider, who was identified as Vehram Khan, a resident of Matia Mahal, was one of the victims.

The other deceased has not been identified yet, a senior police officer said.

Two people are admitted in hospital. They are yet to be identified, the officer said.

"The patrolling staff was present near the spot when the incident happened. They were moving toward Nigambodh Ghat from Yudhister Setu.

"They nabbed the truck driver at the spot. The accused driver has been identified as Atiq Ahmed, a resident of Nehru Vihar," a senior police official said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and the accused driver has been arrested, police said.

The mini truck registered in the name of Ahmed's mother, was loaded with some plants and saplings.

Police said one unknown person died at the spot while three injured persons including Vehram Khan were shifted to Trauma Centre where Khan was declared dead. The other two homeless injured were said to be critical and unfit for statement.

--IANS

pd/in