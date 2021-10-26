Minimum temperatures drop in J&K, Ladakh; Drass freezes at minus 10.4

"Due to clear night sky, minimum temperatures dropped across the two UTs of J&K and Ladakh today. Drass town of Kargil district recorded minus 10.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum today.

Srinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) Minimum temperatures continued to drop in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday with Drass town of Kargil district recording minus 10.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

"Weather is likely to remain dry during the next 7 days across J&K and Ladakh", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 7.4, Pahalgam minus 1.7 and Gulmarg minus 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 4.7 and Kargil minus 1.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city recorded 13.0, Katra 11.8, Banihal 7.0, Batote 5.9 and Bhaderwah 4.8 as the minimum.

--IANS

