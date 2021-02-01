Minimum temperatures improve across J&K, Ladakh

"The minimum temperatures in J&K and Ladakh though continues to remain below the freezing point in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar, Feb 1 (IANS) Light snowfall and a nightlong cloud cover on Monday resulted in improvement in the minimum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with the meteorological (MET) department forecasting inclement weather till February 4.

"Weather is likely to remain wet till February 4 although there would be further improvement in the minimum temperatures," he added.

Extreme cold lashed the valley on Sunday and the minimum temperature was minus 8.8 in Srinagar, the lowest in last 30 years and the maximum was only 0.6.

Locals have been complaining that all drinking water pipes, even those brands otherwise claiming to withstand minus 25 degrees and less, have burst.

Srinagar had minus 3.1, Pahalgam minus 6.1 and Gulmarg minus 8.2 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 8.5, Kargil minus 18.4 and Drass minus 18.7 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 7.8, Katra 8.2, Batote 5, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 0.7 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/in