Minimum temperatures improve in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) Weather remained cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday as the minimum temperatures rose remarkably in both the union territories with the weather office forecasting light to moderate rain/snow during the next 48 hours till Wednesday.

Minimum temperatures rose above the freezing point in Pahalgam and Gulmarg for the first time on Monday after more than 75 days. The minimum temperature rose to 5.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city also for the first time after more than two months.