Minister asks MP police to take action against Cong MLA for insulting constitution

The minister's statement came a day after Jandel, who is a MLA from Sheopur assembly constituency, said that he would 'burn the constitution on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chest and would throw it in his eyes'.

Bhopal, Oct 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday directed the Sheopur district police to take action against Congress MLA Babulal Jandel for his remark insulting the constitution of India.

Mishra said the remark shows how Congress leaders are frustrated with their defeat. It also shows the real nature of the Congress, to what level they can stoop.

"I have directed DG to take action against Babulal Jandel," Mishra said on Thursday.

Mishra, condemning the Congress MLA's remark, said that he (Jandel) may not have respect for the constitution but he has no right to insult it.

On Wednesday, Jandel also said that he would burn the constitution in the assembly.

Jandel had made the remarks during a press conference at the collectorate where he along with his supports had gone to submit a memorandum demanding survey and compensation for the rain damaged crops.

Since then, BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have been demanding strict action against Jandel.

--IANS

pd/bg