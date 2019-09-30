Minister blames 'Hathiya Nakshatra ki barish' for Bihar floods

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Monday blamed "Hathiya Nakshatra" for incessant rains and floods in parts of Bihar over past few days.

"For last few days, Bihar is seeing heavy rainfall....rains due to "Hathiya Nakshatra" are very serious ('hathiya nakshatra' ki barish badi hi gambhir ho jata hai)," he said while talking to ANI.

Heavy rains occur in the last week of the Ashvin, the seventh month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, the Vikram Samvat. This downpour is called Hathiya Nakshatra. But this year, continuous heavy rains have caused a flood-like situation in several parts of Bihar.The Minister said that rains have taken the form of natural calamity while adding that both Central and State government are ready to tackle the situation."The situation in Bhagalpur, Patna and other places is serious due to heavy rainfall. Government is prepared to fight. People need to have some patience and keep calm. The Centre and Bihar government are working on it," he said.The Minister expressed confidence that the situation will be overcome soon.Bihar State Disaster Management Authority on Monday demanded the Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas in the state.Speaking to ANI, Principal Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit said, "I have requested the chairman of Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas."According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall and other accidents occurred due to heavy showers including wall collapse and uprooting of trees.Choubey also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statement wherein he alleged that "people from outside" were landing up in the national capital to avail the free medical benefits meant for those living in Delhi."Bihar is the land of Chanakya, Chandragupta, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir, Jay Prakash Narayan and land of Gandhi's Champaran. Such statements on Bihar are shameful, painful and unfortunate," the Union Minister saidDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing an event on Sunday had said, "The situation is such that a person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. It makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity." (ANI)