Minister to monitor veterinarian's rape-murder case

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Telangana's senior cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said he will personally monitor the case relating to the murder of young veterinarian Priyanka Reddy.

"Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder of Priyanka Reddy. I am confident that the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest," tweeted Rama Rao, who is Minister for Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

"I'll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100", added Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR. He is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and is also working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The girl was gangraped and murdered near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Her charred body was found near Shadnagar town on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway. ms/prs