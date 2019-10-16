Ministers ripping off state like crows, eagles: Shivraj

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan accused the government of being corrupt. He said, "one minister gives one rate of transfer and postings, another gives different rate. This is the most corrupt government in the history of Madhya Pradesh. They are ripping apart the state like crows and eagles."

The state government is organising a 'Magnificent MP' event on October 18. Many prominent industrialists are expected to participate in the event.

The former CM said, "I don't want to criticise the government at a time when an investors' summit is taking place. I have concern for the state. I appeal to the industrialists to come and invest in MP and create jobs."

Talking about the damage done by excessive rain and floods in the state, Chouhan said, "farmers are a worried lot. Their crops have been damaged due to floods. Till now, no survey has been conducted, so therefore no question of distribution of compensation. If the government does not compensate the farmers, I will be forced to launch an agitation against this government."