Ministers, senior leaders deny reports of infighting in Uttarakhand BJP

Minister in Tirath Singh Rawat's government, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Bishan Singh Chupal told IANS that there is no infighting and swearing in of Dhami cabinet will be held as per schedule in the evening.

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Amid reports of rebellion in Uttarakhand BJP over election of Pushkar Singh Dhami as chief minister, many including ministers and senior leaders denied any infighting and said that swearing in ceremony of new cabinet will take place in the evening as per schedule.

Since morning there were strong rumours in Dehradun that unhappy over Dhami's election, senior leaders and ministers Satpal Maharaj and Harak Singh Rawat have reached Delhi.

Harak Singh Rawat clarified that he is very much in Dehradun and is with the party leadership. "I am in Dehradun and sitting with everyone here. All the reports of my presence in Delhi seeking time for central leadership are baseless and rumours," Harak Singh Rawat said.

Reportedly a section in Uttarakhand BJP claimed that senior ministers in Tirath Singh's government - Maharaj, Chupal, Arya and Harak Singh are not willing to take oath in Dhami government over ignoring their seniority while electing new chief minister of the hill state.

Arya said, "Whether I will be minister or not is a prerogative of the Chief Minister. If he will ask me to join his cabinet, I will follow his instructions."

When asked about the reports that about 35 MLAs are ready to resign, Arya said, "It is a baseless rumour. Who are all these 35 MLAs? Party is united and together. Reports of infighting and differences are just rumours."

Chupal said, "Everyone will be attending the swearing in of the new government in Uttarakhand."

A senior party functionary in Dehradun asked why anyone will resign just seven-eight months before completion of his tenure or election. "What will he get after resigning from the state assembly? Election is scheduled early next year and rebellion will affect his chances of getting a party ticket," he said.

Another party leader said that some leaders are already reaching out to a couple of people who are unhappy and trying to convince them to follow the decision.

