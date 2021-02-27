Ministers, supporters greet Yediyurappa on 78th birthday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was warmly greeted by State Ministers and supporters on the occasion of his 78th birthday in his office in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.



Ministers and his supporters greeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader with garlands and bouquets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers also extended birthday greetings to Yediyurappa, wishing him a long and healthy life.

"Greetings to Karnataka CM @BSYBJP Ji on his birthday. Yediyurappa Ji is one of our most experienced leaders, who has devoted his life towards the welfare of farmers and empowering the poor. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the Chief Minister's efforts to transform the lives of farmers in the state.

"Warm birthday greetings to CM B.S. Yediyurappa ji @BSYBJP. His efforts to transform the lives of our Annadatas through tech-enabled governance in Karnataka have set a new benchmark. I wish him a long and healthy life," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too praised Yediyurappa's work for the upliftment of the poor and empowerment of farmers.

"Best wishes to Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri BS Yediyurappa on his birthday. He has been making a remarkable contribution to Karnataka's development and doing commendable work while uplifting the poor and empowering the farmers. Praying for his long and healthy life," Singh tweeted.

"Warm Birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri B.S. Yediyurappa. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Born on February 27, 1943, BS Yediyurappa, now 78, was first elected to the lower house of the Karnataka Legislature in 1983 and has since represented the Shikaripur constituency seven times.

He was elected as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka on 3rd February 2006 in the JD(S) and BJP Coalition Government. He was sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on November 12, 2007.

In Karnataka's 2008 Assembly elections, Yediyurappa contested from Shikaripura won the election and took the oath of office as Chief Minister on May 30, 2008.

He is the first person from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Chief Minister of a south Indian state and the first Chief Minister to present a separate agricultural budget. (ANI)