Ministry of Mines' PSUs step up to fight against second COVID-19 wave

As per an official release, National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) has made a contribution of Rs 1.16 crores to Saheed Laxman Naik Hospital, Koraput Odisha for exclusive COVID Care Centre. It has also contributed towards a COVID Care Centre at ESI HOSPITAL, Banarpal in Angul District of Odisha incurring a monthly expenditure of about Rs 30 lakhs.NALCO is also undertaking massive sanitization drives carried out at its units and residential and nearby areas. It has donated a refrigerated truck having a capacity of 25,70,000 COVID vaccine (in doses) to the state immunisation cell for smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines across Odisha, the Ministry of Mines said in the release.NALCO has supported the State Health Department by Rs 1.16 crores for procurement of two ventilator ambulances, and has provided financial support to Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) Hospital for the purchase of digital X-ray machines."NALCO is continuously depicting COVID appropriate behaviour on its website, social media platforms, digital displays, banners and hoardings. It has also distributed dry rations and other materials for the benefit of people like migrant workers, daily earners etc," it added.The release further stated that another PSU, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) unit hospitals are equipped with multi-bedded COVID centres with oxygen support and medicines (curative, emergency and preventive)."Malanjkhand Copper Project (MCP), HCL's plant in Madhya Pradesh, has provided 10 oxygen concentrators to the COVID Centre at Kendatola to help the State Administration combat the shortage of oxygen and record surge of cases. Khetri Copper Complex, HCL's Unit in Rajasthan, has donated oxygen-filled cylinders with flow meter, tubes and masks along with pulse oximeters to the Block Chief Medical Officer of the State Government recently. A 30-bedded COVID Care Centre with oxygen support has been established for employees and the local population at Indian Copper Complex, HCL's Unit in Ghatsila, Jharkhand,"the Ministry said.Vaccination drives are also being organised on a regular basis in HCL Units in collaboration with the state administration.The release said the Ministry of Mines's another PSU, Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), under its CSR program, has given financial contribution to the Dharwad district (Karnataka) for the acquisition of oxygen concentrators."It has also displayed banners and flexes on its office premises and nearby localities. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination banners, standees and flexes have been put on the Nagpur, Ajni and Itwari Railway stations and IIM, Nagpur," it said.Notably, the Mines PSUs were also at the forefront in their respective operational areas in the fight against COVID-19 during the first wave. "NALCO had made a total contribution of Rs10.2 crores towards COVID-19 relief fund which includes Rs 5 crores and one-day salary of employees amounting to Rs 2.6 crores to PM CARES Fund and one-day salary of employees amounting to Rs 2.6 crores to CM's Relief Fund, Odisha. The company had also funded a 200 bedded exclusive COVID-19 hospital at Nabarangpur for the patients of undivided Koraput district, Odisha. It had also set up two exclusive COVID Care Centres, one each at M and R Complex, Damanjodi and S and P Complex, Angul, Odisha," it said.The Ministry further added that MECL employees had contributed their one-day salary to the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and Rs 2.0 crores to the PM CARES fund for COVID-19."MECL had handed over an ambulance to the District Collectorate, Ranchi. In alliance with various institutions and dignitaries, it had distributed food packets to the marginalized community in and around Nagpur city. The company had procured 5000 litres of sanitisers and 2000 masks from Ordnance Factory Board, Bhandara and distributed them to the healthcare professionals through Collector and District Administration, Nagpur and to the mining workers through MOIL Ltd., Nagpur. The PSU had also donated an ambulance to the District Health Officer of Nagpur District for use at the Public Health Centre, Dhanla, Nagpur district," it stated. (ANI)