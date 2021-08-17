Ministry of Power holds review meeting on issue of Sub-transmission system

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Power held a review meeting of the Committee constituted to look into the issue of Sub-transmission system on Tuesday.



Taking to Twitter, the ministry of power said that the terms of reference of the committee were to suggest measures for the reduction of losses in the sub-transmission system and for ensuring reliability and efficient performance.

The Ministry added, to make recommendation for promoting capital and technological investment of sub-transmission system. (ANI)

