Ministry of Rural Development sanctions additional 18,338 additional houses for Tripura under PMAY-G

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Union Ministry of Rural Development on Thursday sanctioned additional houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for Tripura for the financial year 2019-20.



The Ministry sanctioned 18,338 additional houses for the state on Thursday.

In accordance with the sanction, the first installment of the Central share of Rs 109.10 crore was also released for the construction of the additional houses.

The PMAY is a housing initiative of the Government of India launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing to the urban and the rural poor.

The target of PMAY is to build 20 million affordable houses by March 2022. (ANI)

