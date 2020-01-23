Ministry of Rural Development signs MoU with Gates Foundation

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Rural Development Ministry, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for strengthening grassroots institutions of the rural poor, according to a press release on Thursday.



The aim of DAY-NRLM is to reduce poverty through institutions of marginalised rural women for promotion of gainful self-employment while creating skilled wage employment opportunities, according to the release.

The MoU was signed by Alka Upadhyaya, Additional Secretary, MoRD and by Alkesh Wadhwani on behalf of the Gates Foundation.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, said, "We are extremely happy to sign the MoU with the Gates Foundation. We are striving to remove barriers such as poor health, gender inequality and lack of opportunities for women entrepreneurship while providing them access to financial institutions and markets." (ANI)

