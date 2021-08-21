Minor among five killed after mound of soil collapses at construction site in Rajasthan's Jalore

According to the police, a Disaster Response Force team was rushed to the site for conducting rescue operations.As soon as the victims were evacuated by the rescue team, they were rushed to the district hospital where they were declared brought dead, said the police.Speaking to ANI, Himmat Charan, Deputy SP, Jalore, said, "Five persons including a child died after a mound of soil collapsed during the digging of a water tank at a construction site in Jalore. The Disaster Response Force team rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. As soon as the victims were extricated by the rescue team, they were rushed to the district hospital where they were declared brought dead."The matter is under investigation, he added. (ANI)