Minor attempts suicide after rape by brother-in-law

In their complaint to the police, the girl's family said that their daughter was living at her sister's place. She had been called there to help after her sister gave birth to a baby three months ago.

The girl's family managed to rescue her on time and she has been admitted to the district hospital where her condition is stable.

Moradabad (Uttar Pardesh), March 15 (IANS) A minor girl attempted to end her life by suicide after being sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law.

During her stay there, her husband allegedly forced himself on the girl and raped her.

On March 8, the girl narrated her ordeal to the family.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Chaljet police station.

The victim's mother told the police on Sunday, "My daughter had called up to say that she does not want to stay there. Once she came back, she remained very quiet. When we repeatedly asked her what was troubling her, she narrated her ordeal. She then tried to end her life, but was saved in time when a family member raised an alarm."

Chajlet Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said, "The girl was rescued by the family and taken to hospital where she was provided medical aid. Her condition is now stable."

An FIR has been registered against the 25-year-old accused under section 376 (punishment for rape) of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, the SHO said, adding that further investigations in the case are underway. The accused is yet to be arrested.

--IANS

amita/dpb