Minor bureaucratic rejig in TN, Subramanian appointed TASMAC MD

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Close on the heels of a major reshuffle of IAS officers on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government went in for a minor reshuffle again on Thursday.
In the new reshuffle the government appointed L Subramanian, IAS, as the new Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Sales and Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). This is the sole organization dealing with the wholesale and retail sales of alcoholic beverages in the state.
A government order issued by Chief secretary V Irai Anbu said that Mohammed Nasimuddin, IAS, has been posted as the Secretary of the Corporation, Food and Consumer Protection department. TN Venkatesh was posted as Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts.
L Nirmal Raj has been posted as the Director of Geology and Mining. Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer Shiv Das Meena has been repatriated to his parent cadre after serving in New Delhi as the Chairman of the Central Pollution Control Board in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
--IANS
aal/bg