Minor bureaucratic rejig in TN, Subramanian appointed TASMAC MD

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Close on the heels of a major reshuffle of IAS officers on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government went in for a minor reshuffle again on Thursday.

In the new reshuffle the government appointed L Subramanian, IAS, as the new Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Sales and Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). This is the sole organization dealing with the wholesale and retail sales of alcoholic beverages in the state.