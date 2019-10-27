Minor chess player's father complains to CCI against AICF

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) The father of a 11-year old school boy Karthick Rahul, who was emotionally abused at a chess tourney recognised by All India Chess Federation (AICF) and its affiliated units, has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for justice.

The CCI last year had ordered AICF to remove its restrictive condition prohibiting chess players from playing in independent tournaments organised by independent organisers.

On October 19, Rahul a minor was evicted from The Hindu Tamil Nadu State Level Chess Tournament Tirunelveli Under-13 midway by the Secretary of Tirunelveli District Chess Development Association (TDCDA) in Tamil Nadu for playing in tournament that was not affiliated to district/state associations/AICF.

The one-day state level chess tournament for under-10/13/15 boys and girls was organised at Sadakathullah Appa College in Pallayamkottai in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu under the aegis of the TDCDA.

In his complaint to CCI, Rahul's father K. Murugesh Babu said he had paid the tournament entry fee at the venue and his minor son was paired against an opponent in the first round pairing list.

"I left the venue as soon as the first round started because I had work in my office. What happened after I left is very distressing," Babu told CCI.

According to Babu, when his son was in a winning position against his first round opponent, the TDCDA Secretary B. Paulkumar told Rahul that he cannot continue playing in THE HINDU tournament unless he gives an apology letter for having played in tournaments not affiliated to AICF/TNSCA/TDCDA.

Babu told CCI, his son's pleadings to allow him to continue playing fell on deaf ears as he can sign the letter only on the permission from his parents.

"What was the most irresponsible act of the Secretary of TDCDA is that they did not even call me on phone to tell that my son has been removed from further rounds so that I can come over to take him back home," Babu told CCI attaching the pairing sheets.

"It was when Karthick was seen outside the tournament hall when second round was going on that some other participant's parents asked Karthick why he is not playing. He narrated what happened and they called my number and informed me about Karthick's removal from the tournament. Only then I came to know what happened," Babu told CCI in his complaint.

Babu requested CCI to make the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association/AICF/TDCDA answerable.

Babu told IANS that he is yet to receive any communication from AICF President P. R. Venkatrama Raja to his mail.

On July 12, 2018, the CCI held that the undertaking prescribed by the AICF for players regarding non-participation in events not authorised by it amounted to restraints that were in the nature of exclusive distribution and refusal to deal as defined in Section 3(f) and 3(4)d) of the Competition Act 2002.

The CCI said the non-compliance of such undertaking will result in banning of players and removal of their Elo rating, create entry barriers, foreclose competition and restrict opportunities available to players.

Speaking to IANS earlier, global chess body FIDE's Vice-President and Grand Master Nigel Short had said if players were banned for playing and several state federations were de-recognised by the AICF, then warning bells toll about something being amiss.

