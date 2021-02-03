Minor gang-raped in Aligarh, police hunt for 3 accused

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in Aligarh, Superintendent of Police Shubham Patel informed on Wednesday.



"The victim's family reported the incident yesterday saying that when the girl went out into the field, she was raped by three assailants. An FIR has been registered," Patel said.

"Attempts are being made to find and arrest the three accused," he added, saying that action will be taken based on information revealed in further investigation.

In a similar incident last week, a minor girl was allegedly raped in Dankaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mahila Suraksha, Vrinda Shukla, said on Saturday.

A case was registered against two accused of involvement in the matter, including the girl's aunt. (ANI)

