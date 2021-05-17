Minor gang raped in MP's Indore, search on for four accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang raped by four of her acquaintances in Chorral area here on Sunday, the police informed.



The victim was later stopped and allegedly threatened by two persons while she was on her way to lodge a complaint against the accused.

According to the police, the four accused who were friends with the victim and used to live in her neighbourhood had taken her to the Chorral area on the pretext of hanging out following which they sedated the vitim and gang raped her.

The victim has identified the four accused who gang raped her as Sameer, Asif, Bittu and Hasnain, said the police.

The police stated that a case of gang rape has been registered against the four accused persons in the Sadar Bazar police station of Indore.

At the same time, a case has also been lodged against the two accused persons identified as Rehan and his accomplice Junaid, who prevented the victim from going to the police station.

Jayant Rathore, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sadar Bazar police station, told ANI, "A minor girl aged 16 living under the Sadar Bazar police station limits who was friends with four accused had gone out with them yesterday. They took her to the Chorral area where she was sedated and then gang raped by them. A case of gang rape has been filed and a search is on to nab the four accused persons."

"Apart from the four, two others who are accused of stopping the victim and threatening her while she was on her way to the police station to lodge a complaint. We have also filed a case against them and we will take stringent action against all the accused persons," he added. (ANI)

