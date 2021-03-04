Minor gang raped in UP, 2 cops suspended

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the victim, who works as a dancer in an orchestra group, was returning home after a programme.

Senior police officers swung into action after a video of the girl, relating to the incident went viral on the social media.

Gorakhpur (UP), March 4 (IANS) Two police personnel have been suspended for not registering the FIR of a minor rape victim in Gorakhpur.

She was accosted by a group of boys on a motorbike who gagged her and dragged her into a house where they raped her by turns.

After the accused left the house, the girl came out and started screaming. The local residents collected on the spot and someone recorded a video as she related the sequence of incidents.

The local people took her to the police station but when the police refused to lodge her FIR, one of them uploaded the video on the social media.

After this, the SSP got the FIR registered against the accused under sections 346, 76 of IPC and POCSO Act.

The chowki in charge and a constable have been suspended. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

The police spokesman said that further investigations were underway and the accused would be arrested at the earliest.

