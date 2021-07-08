Minor gang-raped in UP, given abortion pills

The incident came to light when the condition of the girl, who was given abortion pills, began to deteriorate on Wednesday. She is presently undergoing treatment at a medical facility.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), July 8 (IANS) A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped, filmed and was later given abortion pills by two brothers in a village in Kanpur's Ghatampur, said police on Thursday.

In her statement to the police, she alleged that Roop Singh and Gulbadan Singh had gang-raped her on several occasions. And then forced her to have some pills.

Both the accused are now absconding.

The police spokesperson said that the accused had sedated the girl when they raped her for the first time and then made a video of the act.

The girl was blackmailed on the basis of the same video and gang-raped again.

--IANS

amita/dpb