Minor gangraped in Rajasthan's Nagaur; 2 arrested

"Out of the two accused held, one is a minor," Abhijeet Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagaur said.He further informed that the incident that took place on August 26 was reported to the police on August 29."The victim was nervous and she reported the incident three days after it took place. Police formed teams and two were held. The others accused will also be held soon. Interrogation is underway," said the senior police official.The father of the 17-year-old girl told the police that one of the accused had asked his daughter to visit him on the pretext of some sewing work and then he and his friends raped her. (ANI)