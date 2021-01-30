Minor girl allegedly raped in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, two booked

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped in Dankaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said on Saturday.



A case has been registered against two accused for involvement in the matter, including the girl's aunt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mahila Suraksha at Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vrinda Shukla, said the police were informed that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped at the Dankaur area.

"On further investigation, the police were informed that the girl was handed over to the accused by her aunt," said Shukla.

"A case has been registered against both the accused," she added.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

