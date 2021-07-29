Minor girl caught in flash flood rescued in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir), July 29 (ANI): A girl who was caught in a flash flood in the swollen Tawi river in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district was rescued in a dramatic operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police on Thursday.



"After receiving the information about the minor girl getting caught in a flash flood, SDRF and our Jammu and Kashmir Police swung into action. She was safely evacuated after an hour-long rescue operation," Udhampur SSP Sargun Shukla said

The incident which took place in Darsoo area was captured on video, which showed dramatic scenes of the rescue, in which the girl is being rescued by four people who are all roped to each other.

Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing heavy rainfall. On Wednesday morning, Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district in the state experienced a cloudburst that killed atleast seven people.

Flash floods were earlier reported from Rajiv Nagar area of Jammu as well.

Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir regions till July 30. (ANI)

