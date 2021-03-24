Minor girl gang raped in Bihar

Patna, March 24 (IANS) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang raped by two people in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Wednesday.
Police added that the girl was later found lying unconscious in a farmland at a village in the district.
The girl was allegedly kidnapped at a time when she went out for some work on Wednesday morning, sources said.
According to an officer of the Bochahan police station, two people waylaid her in a farmland and then raped her in a secluded area. The girl alleged that she was brutalised by those men for 5 hours until she fainted.
"After raping her, the accused fled the spot. As the girl was missing for hours, her family members started searching for her. They reached at the farmland and found her in an unconscious state. Later, she revealed the ordeal to her mother," said Shyam Kumar, officer privy to the probe.
"We have registered a case in connection to the case and efforts are on to nab them," he added.
--IANS
