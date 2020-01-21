Minor girl gang-raped in UP's Rampur; police registers case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Shahzad Nagar area here.

Speaking to the media on Monday, a police official said, "A complaint was made by the victim's father, who works at a brick kiln, regarding the incident. Based on this information, the ASP went to the spot. A case has been registered against three unknown people."



"Earlier the victim's family refused to speak if the incident happened at all, however, on Monday they gave it in writing and the case was registered," he added.

The medical examination of the victim has been conducted, police said. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

