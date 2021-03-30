Minor girl in UP sets herself ablaze after being molested

Hamirpur (UP), March 30 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl set herself ablaze at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday after allegedly being molested by a boy, police said.
The girl has been rushed to Kanpur for advanced treatment as she has received severe burn injuries.
Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said that on Monday, the girl's family had beaten up the 16-year-old boy for allegedly molesting her. The victim's family had refused to lodge a complaint.
The family, however, later alleged that the boy used to often harass the girl, and had done the same on Monday.
Apparently upset over repeated harassment and then molestation, the girl sprinkled kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze on Tuesday.
The girl's statement was recorded before a magistrate before she was shifted to Kanpur for treatment.
The SP said that further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint of the girl's family.
--IANS
amita/vd