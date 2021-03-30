Minor girl in UP sets herself ablaze after being molested

Hamirpur (UP), March 30 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl set herself ablaze at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday after allegedly being molested by a boy, police said.

The girl has been rushed to Kanpur for advanced treatment as she has received severe burn injuries.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said that on Monday, the girl's family had beaten up the 16-year-old boy for allegedly molesting her. The victim's family had refused to lodge a complaint.