Minor girl killed in Mumbai building crash

Another 21 persons were rescued safely from the debris by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Mumbai Fire Brigade teams from the debris of the six-storied Bhola Apartments on Khar 17th Road which crashed around 1 pm.

The victim, Mahi D. Motwani, who was studying in her room when the building crashed, was trapped in the debris for several hours before she was removed, but declared dead at the Lilavati Hospital.

Two other women, Bhavana V. Anchan, 50, and Surekha B. Lokhane, 40, sustained injuries for which they were treated and their condition is stated to be stable.