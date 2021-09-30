Minor girl raped by inebriated guest in UP

While the families were engaged in conversation, the accused took the girl away and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her with dire consequences and asked her not to tell anyone about the incident.

The man, who is the victim's neighbour, had been invited for dinner with his wife and son on September 25 by the girl's family.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 30 (IANS) Under the influence of alcohol, a man raped a minor girl, a student of Class 3, when he went to her house for dinner.

An FIR was registered after the girl complained of pain in her private parts and upon further questioning by her grandmother, she told her that she was sexually assaulted by the 'uncle'.

The girl's parents immediately informed police and the accused was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday.

The accused man's wife is four months pregnant and she was horrified to know about her husband's heinous act.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "The accused is known to the family and had threatened the girl to remain quiet. She was scared and told her grandmother about the assault after two days."

After the complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC along with the POCSO Act.

The medical examination of the victim confirmed sexual assault.

The Bareilly SSP added, "The minor girl has been given treatment and proper counselling will be provided to her and her parents to overcome the traumatic experience. The accused has been sent to jail after he confessed to have raped the girl under the influence of alcohol."

--IANS

amita/dpb