Minor girl stripped on way to police station, accused held

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 17 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was half-stripped and her sister-in-law and her father assaulted by two brothers when the family was on its way to the police station in Gorakhpur districts's Chauri Chaura area to register a case of eve-teasing against them.

The incident took place on Sunday and the police said that the accused allegedly tore the girl's clothes and thrashed her father when he resisted.

Both the accused were arrested on Monday.

The girl told the police that the two brothers, Gautam and Mukesh, used to stalk her and pass lewd comments at her. When the family informed the police the brothers were issued a warning. However, they continued to harass the girl and the family decided to lodge FIR against the accused. On Sunday evening, the girl was going to Chauri Chaura police station with her sister-in-law and father when the two miscreants intercepted them. Circle Officer Chauri Chaura, Rachna Mishra said: "A case has been registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 462 (punishment for same offence when committed by person entrusted with custody), 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act." amita/dpb